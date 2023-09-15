Take a trip around the world without leaving Fresno!

Centro La Familia Advocacy Services invites you to Fiesta Around The World on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The event includes food, drinks, dancing and special entertainment. Monsanto will perform.

The fun is inside the hangar at Signature Flight Support. You don't need a passport, but you will need a ticket. Proceeds help Centro La Familia connect families with much-needed resources.

ABC30's Nic Garcia will emcee the night's festivities.

Get your ticket at the Centro La Familia website.