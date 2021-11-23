Society

Fresno County League of Mexican American Women hosting Fiesta Navideña this weekend

By Aurora Diaz
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Co. League of Mexican American Women hosting fundraiser on Sat.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can help students and have fun at a holiday event this Saturday.

Fiesta Navideña is a fundraiser hosted by the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women.

"Fresno County League of Mexican American Women has been around for over 47 years," says Martha Espinosa. "Our mission is to enhance the community through education, through culture and through leadership. These women have laid the groundwork for an incredible program and we're excited to be able to continue those traditions. One way that we do that is to be able to give back to the community by providing scholarships.
The league has awarded $500,000 in scholarships.

The scholarship fundraiser promises food, fashion and a cultural experience!

"We're excited to be able to contribute and to help our students gain an education through our efforts," Espinosa said. "It's really a great cultural experience."

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoscholarshipfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno County appoints interim director of Dept. of Social Services
Flash mob thieves new worry for Fresno's Operation Christmas Presence
Fresno police, parents of victim plead for help to solve 2020 murder
Valley health leaders encourage boosters as holiday season starts
Good Sports: Multiple sets of twins in FCC women's sports
Fresno health officials urging extra precautions ahead of holidays
Hanford community, businesses thrilled with new ice skating ink
Show More
Some Valley families still struggling to find affordable housing
Lemoore man arrested for murder, domestic violence in wife's death
Valley businesses preparing for block party on Small Business Saturday
All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
Fresno airport prepares for Thanksgiving travel rush
More TOP STORIES News