Latino Life: Fiesta Navideña Offers Cultural Experience

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Music, fashion and culture take center stage at the upcoming event known as Fiesta Navideña.
The show organized by the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women is virtual this year.
Lilia Chavez is a member of the League and also the executive director of the Fresno Arts Council.
"It's truly a celebration of all that is Mexico during the holidays," said Chavez.
"We pull out all of the 'artesenia,' the beautiful textile fabrics and share those through this event. During a special holiday season, it's particularly important for us to come together as a Latino community," said Chavez.
The non-profit has raised more than $350,000 in scholarships for local students. Chavez says due to the pandemic, it will be more difficult to raise funds. The show will be virtual and can be seen live on the League's facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FresnoCountyLMAW on Saturday, December 5 at 11a.m.
The League is selling specialty boxes filled with items from Mexico and extra treats.
"Students today are struggling, more than ever before to pay for their college costs. So, the scholarship provides them, a boost, so that they will be able to continue their education," said Chavez.
With artesania, musical performances and traditional costumes from Mexico, she's hoping the community will still embrace this cultural experience online and bid on auction items.
"Often, young people in our community, or the population at large, doesn't know that traditional heritage;the costuming; the beautiful artesania that's created. It just rounds out who we are as people, and it helps to ground us in our heritage," said Chavez.
For more information call (559) 224-3079.
