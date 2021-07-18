Fresno police to help train young women to fight

Next Saturday kicks off new weekly sessions of the Fresno Pal Fightgirl program and the department is bringing us our first look at what you can expect.
This weekend about a dozen girls perfected their fighting stance, boxing technique and even got to work out with the Chief of Police.
Throughout the program, the young ladies will pick up skills in strength training and kickboxing and each session wraps with a group discussion on the topics important to them.
The new Saturday sessions are for girls ages 12-14 from noon to 1:45.
Applicants must be a resident of Fresno and be able to attend orientation on the 24th.
Sign up here.