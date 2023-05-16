Ways to save money at the grocery store amid inflation

Off-brand names, buying in bulk, coupons and rewards clubs have become synonymous with post-pandemic shopping.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Off-brand names, buying in bulk, coupons and rewards clubs have become synonymous with post-pandemic shopping.

Whether it's a limited supply or a surge in production costs, the way we shop, to stock our refrigerators and pantries, has changed.

At Fresno State's Gibson Farm Market, shelves contain locally sourced items.

"As local as they can from on campus," says Areanna Hernandez. "I know there are some things from off-campus and those, you want to make sure are the best while keeping a low cost."

Students are not only getting work experience running the store -- they're learning first-hand how inflation impacts the food industry and what it takes to keep costs low.

"It's a constant battle of being on your toes, understanding the market as it's changing, always and making sure you're getting the best for a decent price so that your end product is going to be priced at a decent price for your customers," Hernandez said.

That also means learning to make tough decisions -- with production costs outpacing demand, milk is no longer offered at the store.

"Milk has a short shelf life -- it's not going to last more than two weeks in your fridge," Hernandez said. "It's not going to last here as well."

Though the consumer price index shows inflation starting to cool, household staples including butter, eggs and milk have yet to drop.

Ways you can save include comparing name-brand products to generic, looking at the price per unit instead of overall price and considering joining a grocery store's rewards program.

Larger grocery chains typically offer in-store and app-exclusive savings.

Savings may even be in your mailbox. Weekly ads from grocery chains show limited-time pricing and coupons.

There are also some credit cards that offer cash back on grocery purchases.

