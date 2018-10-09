SACRAMENTO, Calif. --State Controller Betty Yee announced Tuesday that her office has nearly $770 million in unclaimed cash belonging to Californians, and she's urging its owners to take steps to retrieve it.
The unclaimed financial property includes forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks and safe deposit box contents.
People who think they have unclaimed property can visit a state database for free and fill out a secure claim form online for most property.
Some items may need additional proof of ownership.
Go here to see if you have unclaimed money waiting for you.