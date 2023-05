Fire crews fighting commercial fire in Southwest Fresno, public asked to avoid area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire and Hazmat crews are battling a fire at a commercial building in Southwest Fresno.

Fresno Firefighters are in the area of East North and South Northpointe Avenues.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as crews work to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.