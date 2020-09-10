Fire breaks out inside room at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire sparked at the Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino near Coarsegold in Madera County on Thursday afternoon.The fire was first reported around 12:30 pm.Officials say the fire started in a room on the third floor in the first tower of the casino's hotel and spread to part of the roof.Video sent in by ABC30 insider Kenneth Hawkins showed people being evacuated from the building and plume of smoke rising from the tower.Officials say everyone inside the casino was evacuated safely, but it will remain empty for at least another hour while crews investigate.Firefighters who were staying on the property were able to douse the blaze.The cause of the fire is under investigation.