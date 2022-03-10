Intense fire destroys abandoned home in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An intense fire ripped through an abandoned home in Atwater early Thursday morning.Fire crews responded to a house on Bell Drive at Applegate Road around 4:45 am.When crews arrived, the flames had already consumed half of the building.Firefighters began doing a quick search through the house, but the intensity of the fire forced them to get out and take a defensive approach outside.No one was injured.A battalion chief told Action News people experiencing homelessness frequent the building. The ones who were inside were able to make it out safely.The cause of the fire is under investigation.