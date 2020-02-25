Firefighters douse flames burning off Clovis Avenue in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several drivers found themselves dangerously close to flames during their morning commute through southeast Fresno.The brush fire broke out just after 6 a.m. along Clovis Avenue near Butler.Fresno Fire Station 15 is across the street from the fire, and the crew made quick work of the flames. ABC30 insider Kyle Grice shared a video of firefighters dousing the flames.One lane of Clovis Avenue heading southbound was blocked for a bit while firefighters made sure all the flames were out.