Fire burns out of control at oil refinery in Southern California

Firefighters are battling a raging blaze at an oil refinery in Carson on Friday.

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. -- Firefighters battled a raging blaze at an oil refinery in Carson in Los Angeles County on Friday.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the massive fire at about 7:20 p.m. at the Phillips 66 oil refinery in the 1500 block of E. Sepulveda Boulevard.

Refinery officials told firefighters the blaze was a reported seal fire in a crude oil pump.

L.A. County fire officials said the fire involved three of four crude oil pumps with flames in the seals. The pumps have been shut down.


As the firefight continued, the blaze appears to be contained to the origin of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and no evacuations were put in place.

Fire officials declared a knockdown shortly after 9:30 p.m.



A hazmat team with the L.A. County Fire Department was called to determine the air quality in the area.

No alerts were immediately sent from the city of Carson.
