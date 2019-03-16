Fire burns out of control at oil refinery in Southern California

REFINERY FIRE | FS127 #Carson | 1520 E Sepulveda Blvd | UPDATE: BC7 is now in command. Fire involving 3 of 4 crude oil pumps with fire in the seals on the pumps. All units in offensive mode. Pumps have been shut down. No exposures to adjacent crude oil tanks. #PhillipsIC #LACoFD — LACoFD Incident Alerts (@lacfd) March 16, 2019

REFINERY FIRE | FS127 #Carson | 1520 E Sepulveda Blvd | UPDATE: Incident Commander declaring Knockdown on all active fire after 2 hours and 47 minutes. No injuries reported. #PhillipsIC #LACoFD — LACoFD Incident Alerts (@lacfd) March 16, 2019

CARSON, Calif. -- Firefighters battled a raging blaze at an oil refinery in Carson in Los Angeles County on Friday.Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the massive fire at about 7:20 p.m. at the Phillips 66 oil refinery in the 1500 block of E. Sepulveda Boulevard.Refinery officials told firefighters the blaze was a reported seal fire in a crude oil pump.L.A. County fire officials said the fire involved three of four crude oil pumps with flames in the seals. The pumps have been shut down.As the firefight continued, the blaze appears to be contained to the origin of the fire.No injuries were reported, and no evacuations were put in place.Fire officials declared a knockdown shortly after 9:30 p.m.A hazmat team with the L.A. County Fire Department was called to determine the air quality in the area.No alerts were immediately sent from the city of Carson.