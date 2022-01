FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire officials say two people feared trapped inside a home in central Fresno are safe.Crews rushed to the residence in the area of Shields and Glenn in central Fresno on Sunday morning.They had received reports that the home was aflame with people inside.Upon arrival, firefighters learned that the two residents were not at home when the fire broke out.They switched from rescue mode and were able to contain the fire without further issue.