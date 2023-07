The Fresno Fire department is investigating a fire that damaged three homes in central Fresno.

Fire in Central Fresno damages three homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged three homes on Sunday morning.

Over 50 firefighters responded to the blaze on Grant Avenue and Fifth Street just after 2:00 a.m.

Officials say the flames spread to two neighboring homes.

The home where the fire started was fully involved when crews arrived.

No injuries have been reported, and officials have not released whether the houses were vacant.