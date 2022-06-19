Large fire spreading through Fresno County apartment building, residents evacuated

BREAKING: The @FresnoSheriff’s helicopter is overhead as crews battle a fire tearing through a building on Sherrill St. in Riverdale. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/CCnitFOSNe — Nic Garcia (@NicABC30) June 19, 2022

Riverdale & Kingsburg firefighters work to put out this fire, burning through an apartment building. Embers continue to fly into nearby palm trees. pic.twitter.com/otxAR3pRFg — Nic Garcia (@NicABC30) June 19, 2022

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A large fire is tearing through an apartment building in Fresno County.Residents who live in the complex on Sherrill St. near Earl St. in Riverdale have been evacuated as crews battle the flames.Firefighters from multiple agencies - Fresno County Fire, Kingsburg Fire, Laton Fire, Riverdale Fire, and Kings County Fire are all working hard to contain the flames.Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are also on scene to help with traffic control and keep people away as crews continue to battle the flames.They're all watching the firefighting efforts from across the street.Sherrill Street has been closed down between Shathem and Earl Streets.The fire is still active and embers from it continue to fly into nearby palm trees.Official are asking people to avoid the area as they work to contain the fire.