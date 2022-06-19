Large fire spreading through Fresno County apartment building, residents evacuated

The fire in the complex in Riverdale is still active and embers continue to fly into nearby palm trees.
EMBED <>More Videos

Large fire spreading through Fresno Co. building, residents evacuated

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A large fire is tearing through an apartment building in Fresno County.



Residents who live in the complex on Sherrill St. near Earl St. in Riverdale have been evacuated as crews battle the flames.

Firefighters from multiple agencies - Fresno County Fire, Kingsburg Fire, Laton Fire, Riverdale Fire, and Kings County Fire are all working hard to contain the flames.



Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are also on scene to help with traffic control and keep people away as crews continue to battle the flames.

They're all watching the firefighting efforts from across the street.

Sherrill Street has been closed down between Shathem and Earl Streets.

The fire is still active and embers from it continue to fly into nearby palm trees.

Official are asking people to avoid the area as they work to contain the fire.

This story is developing and we will continue to update it as we get more information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverdalefresno countybuilding fireapartments evacuated
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officers shoot, kill man at Vinland Park
Driver rescued from crashed car dangling over Highway 99 in Fresno
We tried the 'healthy Coke' hack going viral on TikTok
Man killed in plane crash near Porterville
Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, officials say
Speeding driver killed in crash near Clovis, CHP says
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store
Show More
2 actors dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes
Family claiming excessive force by Clovis police in woman's death
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
Juneteenth celebrations held across Central Valley
Stephen Colbert 'Late Show' production team arrested at US Capitol
More TOP STORIES News