This station will serve 10,000 homes and 30,000 residents in the Loma Vista area.

A new fire station is now in use in Clovis. A ribbon-cutting was held for the newest addition to the Clovis Fire Department on Saturday.

Station 6 is located on Encino Avenue - just south of Shaw and Leonard.

Construction started in February of 2021 and cost $8 million, funded by development fees of the surrounding areas.

The station is staffed with three firefighters at all times.