Governor Newsom signs nearly 2 dozen gun safety laws

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed several landmark gun control bills into law but acknowledged there will likely be legal challenges that could make it to the Supreme Court.

In total, he signed 23 new laws related to guns.

"It's great what we're doing, but it may not be enough," said Newsom.

Senate Bill 2 (SB 2) will double the training time required of those renewing or seeking a concealed carry permit.

SB 2 raises the age requirement to have a CW to 21.

The law will also ban people from carrying guns in nearly all public places, including at public demonstrations, amusement parks, churches and banks.

"Our CCW carriers are responsible for little-to-any violence when it comes to firearms. They're individuals who have gone through a background check, they're well-trained, and they are responsible," said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni, in opposition to SB 2.

Assembly Bill 28 will impose an 11 percent tax on firearms and ammunition sold by gun manufacturers and dealers, making California the only state in the nation to have such a tax.

The governor says it's a way to curb gun violence. The tax revenue will fund school safety and violence prevention programs.

"Look, I understand it sells self-defense, but it's also selling weapons of war. The carnage is too much," said Newsom.

He is getting support from gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action, which said in a statement: "Communities across our state will be better equipped to tackle gun violence and its root causes by generating new funding that goes directly to the hardest hit neighborhoods, keeping guns out of places like playgrounds and bars, and assisting law enforcement with unsolved shootings."

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.