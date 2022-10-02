Firebaugh junkyard fire rips through multiple mobile homes, 40 vehicles

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- A junkyard fire broke out on the 12,000 block of North Russell Avenue in Firebaugh Saturday afternoon.

The fire burned through four mobile homes, 40 vehicles and has damaged powerlines in the area.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire officials say forward progress has been stopped and that firefighters will work to put out the rest of the hot spots for the next several hours.

CAL FIRE officials say there are road closures on Russell between Althea and the Fresno/Merced county line.

CAL FIRE is currently battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.