Firefighters battle large mobile home fire in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are battling a mobile home fire in Fresno County that broke out Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on East Lincoln Avenue near Peach Avenue at around 8 a.m.



Residents in the mobile home were able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

