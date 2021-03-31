First Lady to meet with farmworkers at The 40 Acres in Delano Wednesday

DELANO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time since her husband took office, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden will visit Central California on Wednesday.Delano resident Maria Ceja found out about it on Facebook.She was surprised."It was exciting, knowing somebody from up there coming down to Delano, being a small town, agriculture area," Ceja said.Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio said, "To see the first lady of the White House coming to a small city like Delano speaks volumes as to the focus of farmworkers to the Biden administration."The White House said Dr. Jill Biden will meet with farmworkers and tour a vaccination site at The 40 Acres, the former headquarters of the United Farm Workers union founded by labor movement leader and civil rights icon Cesar Chavez.Mayor Osorio plans to attend the event."From my understanding, Dr. Jill Biden is going to be speaking with farmworkers but also be present during the vaccine clinic," Osorio said."I think it's a testimony towards social justice and focusing on farmworkers getting vaccinated."The UFW and other organizations have held farmworker vaccination clinics at The 40 Acres for the last three weekends.Board Member Connie Perez-Andreesen says they wanted to have one on Wednesday in celebration of Cesar Chavez's birthday, a day of action."We've vaccinated over 1,000 farmworkers every weekend because they know this location, they've been coming here for decades, so it's worked," Perez-Andreesen said.Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife will join Dr. Biden at the event, which is expected to begin at around 2:30 in the afternoon.More than 300 vaccines will be administered to farmworkers on Wednesday afternoon.