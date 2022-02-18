Taking Action Together

Leaders break ground on new First Responders Center in Fresno County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Leaders break ground on new First Responders Center in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local leaders are taking action by investing in the community's future to better prepare police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

Construction is underway at the site of Fresno City College's new multi-million dollar First Responders Training Center.

The site will bring together a number of programs and academies into one 40-acre campus location.

"This facility here is going to save lives in our community. It's going to save the lives of the people we respond to in emergencies and it's also going to save the lives of our police officers and firefighters who are able to train at a first-class, world-class facility," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The current Fresno City College Police Academy is located on campus, while the Fire Academy can be found at the Career and Technology Center.

On Thursday, local leaders broke ground on the long-awaited $46.1 million project.

$45 million of that came from Measure E funding which voters passed in 2002 -- with the rest paid for through Measure C.

Congressman Jim Costa calls the commitment to build one site for the training of cadets, firefighters and EMTs an important milestone for the Central Valley.

"We learned a lot during the pandemic that our First Responders are critical and the need to have a training facility that provides the best and the brightest is really a reflection of the commitment this community has made, investing in our future," Costa said.

Officials from both the Fire and Police Academies say the cutting edge site will better prepare future First Responders.

This new facility will include fire training structures as well as a scenario village for police training and other stress-induced simulations.

"For folks who might be on the fence about being a First Responder, they come here, they see the campus and they're like, 'Wow.' It's like why we do campus visits for athletes, we're trying to do a similar thing. They show up on campus and they're like, 'This is my home. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to start my career.'" said Fire Training Director Peter Cacossa.

Construction is expected to be complete by late 2023.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnotaking action togetherpolice officerfirefightersemt
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
The Wonderful Company donates over $1 million to Valley nonprofits
Housing Watch: Number of housing permits in Merced sees big jump
'A Day Without an Immigrant': Fresno business closes in support
2 Valley Black-owned food trucks teaming up to host event
TOP STORIES
Valley Congressmen discuss crisis with Russia, Ukraine, U.S. impact
Tower District tattoo shop killer not guilty of murder
Funeral held for Fowler sergeant who died from COVID-19 complications
Newsom details plan to move CA from pandemic to 'endemic'
Ground broken on final phase of Veterans Boulevard Project
Man arrested for series of burglaries in Fresno, Clovis
Young street vendor recounts being attacked on Valentine's Day
Show More
Putin will invade Ukraine within days, says Biden
Dine and Dish: A twist on ice cream at Orange Works Cafe in Strathmore
Trump, kids must testify in investigation of business practices: Judge
CUSD parents continue to speak out against mask mandate for students
The Wonderful Company donates over $1 million to Valley nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News