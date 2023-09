The Merced Fire Department says a five-car crash happened on Highway 99 and V Street.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Fire Department says a five-car crash happened on Highway 99 and V street.

The department posted about the crash on Facebook around 3 p.m. Sunday saying there was a fire as well.

It's unclear how many people were injured at this time.

Traffic is still impacted and it's advised drivers to find an alternate route.

