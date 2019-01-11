OFFICER NATALIE CORONA

Flags, flowers fill Davis in honor of slain police Officer Natalie Corona

EMBED </>More Videos

College towns are supposed to be fun towns. By that measure, Davis felt out of character on Friday, with police tape, a crime scene and a loss. (KGO-TV)

By
DAVIS, Calif. --
College towns are supposed to be fun towns. By that measure, Davis felt out of character on Friday, with police tape, a crime scene and a loss.

"While I was drawing this, I was thinking how we are starting off with a death, especially in Davis which you don't hear a lot about," said Ema Tukana, who put up a banner and gave out flags in tribute to 22 year-old police Officer Natalie Corona, who was shot to death on Thursday night.

Davis has not lost an officer in the line of duty since 1959, making this a first for everyone.



"It's hard. We're a small department. This is not common for us. Everybody knows everybody, so it's tough," said Davis Police Lieutenant Paul Doroshov.

Flowers and notes of condolences began arranging outside the police department early Friday morning. They're tip of a sorrowful iceberg in a city with fewer than 70,000 people.

RELATED: Two rookie police officers shot and killed in two days

Amber Wilson brought her 2-year-old son, hoping he might remember, and maybe wishing he would never need to.

"He's here but he sees what we're doing," she said. "Does not understand what is going on, the magnitude of the situation."

RELATED: Davis police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead

One magnified by closeness and less than three degrees of separation.

"I think it hit me so hard because she was so young. Two weeks on the job and someone came up and shot her," said Sharon Monooth, who laid flowers at the memorial.
Two weeks for a 22-year-old, younger than some of the college kids who call Davis home.

The flags were free today. But they came with a high price.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer killedfatal shootingofficer-involved shootingdeadly shootingpolice shootingOfficer Natalie CoronaDavis
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are back open, visitors excited
Two rookie police officers shot and killed in two days
6-year-old boy missing for months found hidden in attic crawl space
Suspect in officer-involved shooting at Visalia mall has extensive criminal history
Investigation underway after man finds burglar on property
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy involved in shooting
Sheriff removed after bungled response to Florida high school mass shooting
911 audio shows panic after woman in coma gave birth
Show More
Visalia Police identify suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
Davis police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
FAX bus, 4 cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno
Man arrested in sexual assault of woman at Santa Ana bus stop
More News