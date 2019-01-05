Flames rip through Central Fresno building: three dogs rescued

Firefighters are looking into what sparked a fire that damaged a structure in Central Fresno.It happened at about 5 a.m. on Saturday on Belmont near 5th Street.Flames ripped through a building found on the same property as Five Star Auto Sales.A security guard was inside at the time, but was able to make it out safely and call 9-1-1.Firefighters say they had to comb through about a dozen rooms to make sure no one else was inside.Three dogs were brought out to safety.At least 35 firefighters helped put out the fire. Half of the structure was destroyed.The cause of the fire is under investigation.