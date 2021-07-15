Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)

EMBED <>More Videos

Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800

JAMAICA, Queens -- Twenty-five years ago, TWA Flight 800 exploded just minutes after takeoff from Kennedy Airport.

Some 230 lives were lost over the Atlantic Ocean off Long Island on July 17, 1996, and for the families of the victims, the Ramada Plaza JFK Hotel became the focus of their pain, grief and despair as they awaited word on their loved ones.

It became widely known as the Heartbreak Hotel.

WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger visits the haunting, abandoned time capsule of sorrow with relatives, including a Texas man, Joe Lychner, who publicly lived a personal hell, losing his wife and two daughters, before finding his strength and starting to fight.
EMBED More News Videos

Twenty-five years ago this Saturday, TWA Flight 800 exploded just minutes after takeoff from New York's Kennedy Airport.



Josh also returned to the hotel ruin with Heidi Snow Cinader, who lost her fiancé onboard Flight 800. She converted her tragedy into a calling to help others survive grief.

The gripping documentary from WABC-TV, "Heartbreak Hotel: Flight 800, 25 Years Later," can be seen in three parts in the video player above. For an even better viewing experience, be sure to download this station's app on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV/Android TV to watch this film on your television set.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center morichesjamaicadocumentaryaviationhistorydisasterplane crash
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News