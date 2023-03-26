From digging sand out of homes, to donating food, community members gathered to make sure flood victims knew they weren't alone.

Springville community members step up to support one another

SPRINGVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Roughly 200 community members stepped up on Saturday morning to help people like David Ploneis who has lived in Springville for more than 50 years.

He says he left his house just in time.

"We got out right before the waters made it onto this street. I loaded up my travel trailer, got the dodge out and took it away," Ploneis said.

Now that he's back home, he says this community is special.

Several people have helped him and his wife during this difficult time.

He was born and raised in New York City.

And the help he's received feels very familiar.

"It's nice that everyone came together. It's just like 9/11, the way the whole world has come together," Ploneis said.

Melissa Cohea is one of the volunteers. She's with the First Baptist Church of Springville.

As soon as the church learned people needed help, several community members jumped into action.

"We went door to door, finding out from our neighbors how they were affected by the flood, what they needed. If their house was mudded cause some of them, it came into their house," Cohea said.

She says so many people have donated. Eager to give back to help those who lost so much in the storm.

"We don't even have to do anything. Their like 'oh you're doing that?' they jump in and say 'I'll take care of this part'," Cohea said.

CalFire says when going back to your home after a flood, it's best to be cautious, check and make sure roadways are safe to drive on.

For more information on what to do if your house floods, click here.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.