Arts & Entertainment

Florence Pugh, star of 'Little Women', charms Oscars red carpet as 1st-time nominee

LOS ANGELES -- First-time Oscar nominee Florence Pugh continues to dazzle fans, and this time she's graced the red carpet in a satin teal gown.

Pugh has charmed many as she takes on the 92nd annual Academy Awards, including when she posted the raw moment she learned of her best actress in a supporting role nomination for Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" on Instagram.

Pugh played Amy March, sister of protagonist Jo March, in the film adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel.

Pugh stars in Gerwig's interpretation of what it means for four young sisters to grow up on their own terms alongside actresses Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanlen.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Pugh is facing off against Laura Dern, who also stars in "Little Women," but is nominated in the category for her role in "Marriage Story," a film written and directed by Gerwig's husband Noah Baumbach.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsred carpet fashionmoviesaward showshollywood
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News