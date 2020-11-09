Sports

Florida man is 1st person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon

A Florida man became made history over the weekend as the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon, a physically grueling feat that has landed him in the Guinness World Records

After knocking out a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run in a single day, Chris Nikic crossed the finish line in just under 17 hours on Sunday.

Doctors told Nikic he wasn't capable of finishing the race, but he did with plenty of support, displaying something as inspiring as the power of the human spirit.

