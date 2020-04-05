Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing woman

CYPRESS, Texas -- Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's 19-year-old daughter was arrested in Texas after allegedly stabbing a woman.

Deputies responded to a disturbance outside of Houston around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say 19-year-old Iyanna Mayweather got into a fight with another woman and allegedly stabbed her several times.

The argument started out verbally and quickly escalated to a physical fight, authorities said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Iyanna was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She's expected to appear in court on April 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresscelebrityarreststabbing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
Gov. Newsom: New, quicker tests to be provided for California during COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno will now require police officers, firefighters to wear face masks
CHP: DUI driver to only face DUI charges after hitting man in Visalia
Fresno officials remove basketball rims, tennis nets at parks
Traffic stop turns into major drug bust in Merced
Crowds fill Fresno County parks despite COVID-19 closure
Show More
Friends throw car parade for Visalia girl announced cancer-free on 16th birthday
Valley group raises money for local restaurants, healthcare workers
ABC30 following CDC's social distancing recommendations, moving to remote anchoring
Man hospitalized after Selma drive-by shooting, expected to survive
Fresno Co. reports first coronavirus death, officials looking to ramp up testing
More TOP STORIES News