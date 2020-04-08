Coronavirus

Visalia Mexican restaurants deliver burritos to hundreds of farmworkers

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A couple of South Valley Mexican restaurants woke up bright and early Tuesday morning to feed those who feed us.

Chapala Grill and Azul Mexican Grill delivered hundreds of burritos, chips, oranges, and passion fruit drinks to fieldworkers at two locations this morning, a packing house in Dinuba, and a cattle company in Hanford.

The owner of Chapala Grill, Pedro Mendez, says many customers' donations helped fund the meals.

"It was all about giving a little back to all the hardworking people who make it possible for guys like me to stay open," Mendez said.
