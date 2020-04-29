Fresno Grizzlies join campaign to honor local COVID-19 heroes and feed families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies are joining a new, national initiative with Minor League Baseball to raise money for local food banks while honoring local heroes.
The Minor League Baseball CommUNITY First campaign works with Feeding America to put food on the table for those in need.
The Grizzlies will be raising funds for the Central California Food Bank.
A link has been provided by MiLB to donate.
You'll input how much you'd like to give, and then select the Fresno Grizzlies on the drop-down menu to make sure the money is going back to the Fresno community.
For every $10 donation, the team will donate one ticket to a future home game to a local hero of the COVID-19 pandemic.
