Food trucks raise money for cancer research in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local food trucks were serving up meals in Clovis to help cancer patients on Sunday.

Eight vendors were set up throughout the day outside of Enzo's Table near Willow and Shepherd avenues.

They were taking part in a fundraiser for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

A portion of the money raised will be donated to the non-profit organization.

Huy To, the owner Bato Food Truck, says he is happy to help the cause since he knows a family that's impacted.

"Now, we have a dear friend who has a little girl, she has been struggling with leukemia. It really touched our hearts," To said.

The food trucks teamed up with Behr Laser and Skin Care Center to put on the event.