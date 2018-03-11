7 ways Sriracha can save your life

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=906637" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There's good news for people who like some spice in their meals. Turns out, spicy foods may be linked to a longer life.

Are you asuper fan? The sweet and tangy sauce packs a lesser punch than Jalapeño peppers, and can show up in a variety of inspired dishes.From Asian to Mexican cuisine and beyond, Sriracha is a delicious way to spice up your life. But, did you know it can also impact your life in a positive way?Here are 7 reasons we're all about Sriracha:Researchers at Catalytic Longevity and the Mid America Heart Institute at St. Luke's Hospital found capsaicin, the pytochemical responsible for the spiciness of peppers,Sriracha is full of capsaicin because of the red chili peppers used to make the sauce. So next time you pour it over your meal, know your taste buds and your waistline are sharing the benefits.Sure, the taste of rooster sauce will bring you plenty of joy, but there is actually more going on then just a delicious flavor.The same capsaicin that helps torch fat (see above) also boosts production of serotonin and Dopamine.found that when you eat spicy foods, Dopamine production surges, giving you a sense of reward and pleasure.Serotonin, meantime, acts as a mood stabilizer and contributes to an overall feeling of well being. So eat up and be jolly!Give thanks for garlic. The same vegetable that helps give Sriracha its tasty profile can also bring down high cholesterol and blood pressure. That's the findings of a recent study from the Institute of Toxicology at, in China.The take home: Garlic could play a significant role for preventing and treating cardiovascular diseases.The one-two punch from the garlic and capsaicin found in Sriracha can actually clear away artery-narrowing lipid deposits. Both have been shown to help dissolve blood clots.If you want to warm your body and improve the flow of blood from the heart to points throughout the body, eat Sriracha.The same garlic and capsaicin duo that helps blood clots disappear also help keep the blood flowing naturally, according to aThe tangy sauce has also been shown to fight inflammation, a factor that could lead to cancer.reports red chili peppers in Sriracha have a curious way of defeating tumor cells with their anti-inflammatory properties.You already know the drill: eat some spicy food when you are congested and you're likely to be clear by the time you pay the check.The spiciness of Sriracha has an amazing way of acting as both decongestant and expectorant, plus it may also have some analgesic properties, too. Perfect news for cold and flu season.