7 ways Sriracha can save your life

Sriracha is one hot sauce, and it can actually be good for you, too! (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Brandon de Hoyos
Are you a Sriracha super fan? The sweet and tangy sauce packs a lesser punch than Jalapeño peppers, and can show up in a variety of inspired dishes.

From Asian to Mexican cuisine and beyond, Sriracha is a delicious way to spice up your life. But, did you know it can also impact your life in a positive way?

Here are 7 reasons we're all about Sriracha:

Sriracha helps you shed pounds
Researchers at Catalytic Longevity and the Mid America Heart Institute at St. Luke's Hospital found capsaicin, the pytochemical responsible for the spiciness of peppers, actually boosts your metabolism.

Sriracha is full of capsaicin because of the red chili peppers used to make the sauce. So next time you pour it over your meal, know your taste buds and your waistline are sharing the benefits.

Sriracha makes you happier
Sure, the taste of rooster sauce will bring you plenty of joy, but there is actually more going on then just a delicious flavor.

The same capsaicin that helps torch fat (see above) also boosts production of serotonin and Dopamine.

Northwestern University researchers found that when you eat spicy foods, Dopamine production surges, giving you a sense of reward and pleasure.

Serotonin, meantime, acts as a mood stabilizer and contributes to an overall feeling of well being. So eat up and be jolly!

Sriracha lowers cholesterol, blood pressure
Give thanks for garlic. The same vegetable that helps give Sriracha its tasty profile can also bring down high cholesterol and blood pressure. That's the findings of a recent study from the Institute of Toxicology at Shandong University, in China.

The take home: Garlic could play a significant role for preventing and treating cardiovascular diseases.

Sriracha can also help blast blood clots
The one-two punch from the garlic and capsaicin found in Sriracha can actually clear away artery-narrowing lipid deposits. Both have been shown to help dissolve blood clots.

Sriracha improves circulation
If you want to warm your body and improve the flow of blood from the heart to points throughout the body, eat Sriracha.

The same garlic and capsaicin duo that helps blood clots disappear also help keep the blood flowing naturally, according to a report from the American Chemical Society.

Sriracha can make cancer cells commit suicide
The tangy sauce has also been shown to fight inflammation, a factor that could lead to cancer.

The Journal of the National Cancer Institute reports red chili peppers in Sriracha have a curious way of defeating tumor cells with their anti-inflammatory properties.

Sriracha can fight colds
You already know the drill: eat some spicy food when you are congested and you're likely to be clear by the time you pay the check.

The spiciness of Sriracha has an amazing way of acting as both decongestant and expectorant, plus it may also have some analgesic properties, too. Perfect news for cold and flu season.
