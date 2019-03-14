Ampersand Ice Cream opens new shop in Northwest Fresno

Ice cream and sorbet fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newcomer to Northwest Fresno, called Ampersand Ice Cream, is located at 7010 N. Marks Ave., Suite 101. Its original location is on North Echo Avenue.
The new shop is a small batch creamery, offering ice cream and seasonal sorbets. Specials also arrive each month, with flavors like Irish Cream and Moringa Honey.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Ampersand Ice Cream is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Brandon S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 10, wrote, "There is ice cream and then there is Ampersand. I heavily dislike ice cream most of the time, but I could eat this stuff everyday of the week, excellent ice cream!"
Yelper Rae Dawne G. added, "Visited the brand-new location and there's so much space! Super friendly folks and their flavors were on point like always. They use quality ingredients and you can tell."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ampersand Ice Cream is open from noon-11 p.m. daily.
