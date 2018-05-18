Battle of the broths: 5 top options for affordable Vietnamese fare in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Vietnamese restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Pho Phuong Nine Restaurant
Photo: Eugene W./Yelp
Topping the list is Pho Phuong Nine Restaurant. Located in the Asian Village Shopping Center at 4903 E. Kings Canyon Road in Roosevelt, Pho Phuong Nine is the highest-rated inexpensive Vietnamese restaurant in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp.
In addition to its top-notch service, Yelpers praise the family-owned restaurant's pork chop over rice and its eponymous pho. But card-carrying customers, be forewarned: Pho Phuong Nine only accepts cash.
2. Paradise Restaurant
Photo: Tony M./Yelp
Next up is Mclane's Paradise Restaurant, situated at 1848 N. First St. With four stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly Vietnamese option.
The house specialty, Pho Paradise, includes rare steak, flank steak, brisket, imitation crab, shrimp, squid, meatballs, shrimp balls, fish balls, and tripe. Also on the menu are Vietnamese versions of stir-fried noodle dishes like chow mein and chow fun.
3. Pho Fresno
Photo: Pho F./Yelp
Pho Fresno, a Vietnamese spot in Fresno High Roeding, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews.
In addition to the pho, customers praise the deep-fried chicken wings and cubed steak stir-fry with peppers. Options off the beaten track include sauteed catfish in a clay pot. Head over to 3111 N. Maroa Ave. to see for yourself.
4. Nho Cafe
Photo: Nho Cafe/Yelp
Over at 3145 Mayfair Court in Mclane, check out Nho Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp. Smoothies made with avocado, durian or boba are on the menu here, as are rice porridge dishes, grilled meat and rice platters, and banh mi made with pork belly.
5. Pho Hoang Lan
Photo: Rocky B./Yelp
Finally, there's Pho Hoang Lan, a Mclane favorite with four stars out of 26 reviews. In addition to its pho, customers praise the Bun bo Hue (a spicy, meaty noodle soup) and steak banh mi.
Stop by 2327 N. Fresno St., Suite 102, to hit up this location of the Sacramento-based restaurant next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.