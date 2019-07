Ben & Jerry's announces CBD-infused ice cream could be coming soon if FDA allows CBD in food, beverages

Trend alert! CBD-infused ice cream is (maybe, hopefully) coming to a freezer near you! Learn more: https://t.co/SWQaY19Ucm pic.twitter.com/kYyWlOkFdP — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) May 30, 2019

Ben & Jerry's says a CBD-infused ice cream could be coming soon if the FDA allows CBD to be added to food and beverages.The FDA currently prohibits adding cannabidiol to food and beverages."We are open to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to your freezer as soon as it's legalized at the federal level," the company said in a press release.CBD is sold legally in other forms, but unlike marijuana products, it does not cause people to get high. It comes from the cannabis plant hemp.Ben & Jerry's has submitted a comment in support of legalization. The public comment period for the FDA runs through July 2, 2019. Comments can be made online Ben & Jerry's wants to use sustainably-sourced CBD from its home state of Vermont.