Ben & Jerry's announces CBD-infused ice cream could be coming soon if FDA allows CBD in food, beverages

The FDA currently prohibits adding cannabidiol to food and beverages.
"We are open to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to your freezer as soon as it's legalized at the federal level," the company said in a press release.
CBD is sold legally in other forms, but unlike marijuana products, it does not cause people to get high. It comes from the cannabis plant hemp.
Ben & Jerry's has submitted a comment in support of legalization. The public comment period for the FDA runs through July 2, 2019. Comments can be made online.
Ben & Jerry's wants to use sustainably-sourced CBD from its home state of Vermont.
Trend alert! CBD-infused ice cream is (maybe, hopefully) coming to a freezer near you! Learn more: https://t.co/SWQaY19Ucm pic.twitter.com/kYyWlOkFdP— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) May 30, 2019