Food & Drink

Ben & Jerry's unveils new binge-worthy flavor called 'Netflix & Chilll'd'

CHELSEA, Manhattan -- Ben & Jerry's has unveiled a new flavor of ice cream and it promises to be binge-worthy!

The new flavor called 'Netflix & Chilll'd,' in honor of the streaming giant, was unveiled in New York on Wednesday night.


This original promises to be a binge-worthy dessert with a double feature of pretzel swirls and brownies packed into peanut butter ice cream.

And for those who prefer to indulge in a non-dairy option, a version of the ice cream is made with an almond milk base and vegan ingredients making it a treat everyone can enjoy.

Ironically, the creamy concoction does not contain any of Netflix's trademark red color.

'Netflix & Chilll'd' ice cream will be available in pints around the globe, online and in Scoop Shops.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchelseamanhattannew york citynetflixdessertsice cream
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in Fresno County shooting
Man, 27, shot in Fresno County, roadway closed as deputies investigate
Chief justice, senators sworn in for Pres. Trump impeachment
3 shot when gunman opens fire outside central Fresno gas station
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Merced, CHP says
UPDATE: Missing 63-year-old man found safe, police say
Carlos Beltran out as Mets manager after scandal
Show More
2 arrested in Visalia after crashing stolen car carrying drugs
Thieves caught busting through door of Hanford business may be part of larger operation
Video: Plane makes emergency landing in NJ after engine fire
Man pointed bow at family in road rage incident, daughter says
Storm moving into SoCal threatens Grapevine closure
More TOP STORIES News