FOOD & DRINK

Burger King introduces limited-edition 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun

EMBED </>More Videos

Burger King has a big new sandwich on its menu just in time for Halloween.

Burger King has a frightening new sandwich on its menu just in time for Halloween.

The fast-food chain is releasing what it calls the "Nightmare King" next week.

The spooky sandwich is a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, with a chicken fillet, American cheese, bacon, mayonnaise and onion.

What probably grabs the most attention is the fact that it's topped off with a green sesame seed bun.

However, the eye-grabbing bun is not the only appealing thing about this sandwich.

Officials with Burger King say this sandwich is clinically proven to induce nightmares. In an online advertisement seen in USA Today for the "Nightmare King," Burger King claims to have partnered with Paramount Trials and Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services, inc. on a scientific study over ten nights with 100 participants. After eating the new burger, participants claim nightmares increase by 3.5 times, according to the results.

The "Nightmare King" sells for $6.39, and will be available starting Monday through November 1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodburger kinghalloweenhamburger
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat at lunch
Burger King introduces 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun
Man called 'Chubby' on Wendy's receipt
Fast food antibiotic grades leave bad taste for customers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family of Edison grad shot and killed while camping with his children speaks out
Hit and run crash in Merced leaves man dead
FOUND: Three children that were missing have been found
President signs memorandum on reliable water
Small plane lands on freeway in San Diego County
Breast cancer gel being tested in Chicago
Fresno City College student pleads not guilty to sex charges
Fresno woman dies after falling off cliff in Madera County
Show More
Water damage to Fresno Co. Health Department forces employees to move to other facilities
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Fresno City College Student Body President pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes
USC proposes $215M settlement in alleged gynecologist abuse
Advice from Lottery Lawyer: 'get quiet and get organized'
More News