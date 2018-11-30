Check out the newest businesses to debut in Visalia

5star Pizza
Photo: Jessica H./Yelp
5star Pizza is a mostly-takeout pizza parlor that's located at 4111 W. Noble Ave. Owner Gurdev Singh is competing with discount pizza chains with deals on three or more medium takeout cheese or pepperoni pies.
There's also pizza sold by the slice, a variety of chicken wings, and fusion pizzas like the Paneer Veggie and Chicken Tikka Masala specialty pies. You can find the full menu here.
On The Run Deli & Market
Photo: On the Run Deli & Market/Yelp
Stroll past 1531 S. Court St., B and you'll find On The Run Deli & Market, a new mini-mart with a full suite of signature subs. Each comes with a choice of cheese and veggies, plus turkey, buffalo chicken breast, pastrami or other fillings.
LemonShark Poke
Photo: Steve M./Yelp
Finally, LemonShark Poke is a new spot for the trendy fish salad that also has self-serve beer on ten taps. It's located at 2038 S. Mooney Blvd., Suite M9. Diners can customize a bowl of poke to taste or choose from one of several preset options, like the Maui Heat Wave, with spicy tuna and salmon.