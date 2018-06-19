Check out the top 5 eateries in Fresno's Bullard neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Bullard, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. The Annex Kitchen
Photo: the annex kitchen/Yelp
Topping the list is Italian spot The Annex Kitchen. Located at 2257 W. Shaw Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 743 reviews on Yelp.
Drawing inspiration from Italy and central California, this restaurant's menu includes housemade pastas, grilled meats and vegetables and pizzas baked in a wood-burning Acunto oven, per its website.
Expect to find pasta like Sweet Pea Agnolotti with green garlic, beech mushrooms and pea tendrils and carbonara pizza with mozzarella, fontina, bacon, onions, baked egg and Parmigiano.
2. Red Apple Cafe
Photo: rasec b./Yelp
Next up is Red Apple Cafe, situated at 488 W. Herndon Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 585 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
This spot offers a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner staples. The menu includes dishes like the chorizo scramble served with potatoes and tortillas, an ultimate burger with mushrooms, bacon and avocado, and a tuna melt with cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
3. KoJa Kitchen
Photo: derek k./Yelp
Japanese and Korean fusion spot KoJa Kitchen is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 7785 N. Palm Ave., Suite 101, 4.5 stars out of 353 reviews.
This spot's signature dish is the KoJa burger, which is crafted with garlic-flavored rice buns and meats seasoned with the restaurant's original sauce, according to its website. If burgers aren't your thing the menu also includes customizable rice bowls, salads and tacos.
4. Diana's
Photo: Nasser D./Yelp
Diana's, a Persian/Iranian, Armenian and Mediterranean spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 296 Yelp reviews.
The menu features dishes like the beef kebab with marinated and barbecue beef, onion and bell peppers, along with entrees like grilled salmon marinated in a special house blend seasoning. Head over to 3050 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 106, to see for yourself.
5. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
photo: veevee n./yelp
And then there's Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, which features self-serve yogurt and toppings. The local outpost of the nationwide chain has earned five stars out of 88 reviews.
Choose from a variety of low-fat, nonfat, low-carb options and more when you're in the mood for a sweet treat. Some of the flavors include banana pudding, blue raspberry, dulce de leche, cold brew coffee and pineapple sorbet.
Stop by 3090 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 102, to hit up the spot to score frozen yogurt and more next time you're in the neighborhood.