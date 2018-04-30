Craving Korean food? Check out 4 top Fresno restaurants

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. KoJa Kitchen
Photo: Taylor B./Yelp
Topping the list is KoJa Kitchen. Located at 7785 N. Palm Ave., Suite 101, in Bullard. The Korean-focused fusion chain is the highest rated Korean restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 333 reviews on Yelp.
For the signature KoJa burgers, diners chose from proteins like Korean barbecue short ribs and miso coconut-braised pork, which are served between lightly fried garlic rice buns. It also serves bowls, tacos and salads. (To see the full menu, clickhere.)
2. Maroo
Photo: Umar R./Yelp
Next up is Bullard's Maroo, situated at 2075 W. Bullard Ave. With four stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese and Korean sushi bar has proven to be a local favorite.
In addition to a range of sushi options, check out the Korean barbecue dishes including the kalbi. (View the complete menu here.)
3. Rock & Noodles
Photo: /Yelp
Bullard's Rock & Noodles, located at 2225 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 104., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot four stars out of 229 reviews.
Located in Piccadilly Square, the restaurant serves ramen and traditional Korean dishes like jajangmyeon, a noodle dish topped with a black bean sauce. (Check out more here.)
4. Asiana Food
Photo: Ellie s./Yelp
Head over to 90 E. Magill Ave. to check out another much-loved go-to, Asiana Food, a Korean restaurant in Hoover, with 4.5 stars out of 32 Yelp reviews.
This understated, authentic eatery dishes up stir-fry squid, bibimbap and tofu soup that keeps locals coming back for more. (For more items on the menu click here.)