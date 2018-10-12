FOOD & DRINK

Indiana dad finds mold inside Capri Sun pouch he was going to give to his 3-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

A father is spreading the word after he said he found mold in a Capri Sun juice pouch that he was going to give to his 3-year-old.

COLUMBUS, Ind. --
A father is spreading the word after he said he found mold in a Capri Sun juice pouch that he was going to give to his 3-year-old.

Cameron Hardwick of Indiana said the juice seemed off, so he filmed himself cutting open the pouch and pouring the contents in a glass cup.

The video, which he posted to Facebook, shows a substance floating on top of the juice.

Hardwick also contacted the manufacturer, Kraft, which he said identified the substance as mold caused by a "micro puncture."

This product has faced similar issues in the past.

On the Capri Sun website, the company details why mold can end up in a juice pouch. It says that's why they created clear bottom pouches so consumers can check the product before drinking it.

"I just wanted to make other parents, grandparents aware of the issue so that they can make their own decision whether to purchase the product. It's not an effort by any means for me to get something from Capri Sun or Kraft or get attention out of it," Hardwick said.

Kraft said it invested millions in packaging and quality to make pouches even stronger and more resistant to air leaks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumer concernschildrenmoldfood safetyhealthu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Mark your calendars: Sweet dreams are made of this on National Dessert Day
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
From sushi to souvenirs, here are the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Fresno
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fresno council member expediting demotion of abandoned structures
Group committed to revitalizing downtown Merced
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Woman hit and killed by pickup truck identified
Ryan Lochte counseled for alcohol use, lawyer says
Family sifts through wreckage from home pummelled by Michael
Fatal car crash causes traffic jam on Highway 145 in Madera
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Show More
Ex-Anaheim teacher apparently kills self during molestation trial
Reedley Fiesta kicks off as it celebrates 50 years of the frog jump
California condor shot and killed in Tulare County, $15,000 reward offered
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
More News