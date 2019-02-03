First look: 3 new spots to score Asian eats in Fresno

Bonchon
3039 E. Campus Pointe Drive, Hoover
Bonchon is a Korean spot, offering Korean-style fried chicken wings, pork buns and more.
The worldwide chain -- with outposts from Texas to Thailand -- also features salads and noodle soup, along with sides and main dishes like house fried rice, beef bulgogi and fried calamari with Bonchon soy garlic sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a three-star Yelp rating out 56 reviews, Bonchon is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Chio S., who reviewed Bonchon on January 23, wrote, "I was excited when I heard Bonchon is opening in Fresno. Went over there and was sadly disappointed. We ordered kimchi fried rice, jap chae and fried chicken. I'm not saying that the food was not tasty, but disappointed with the service and management."
"The chicken was well-seasoned, the skin was crunchy and tasty, and the service was excellent," shared Yelper Noah B. "Wasn't a huge fan of the octopus-bite appetizers (forgot the name), but other than that, the bulgolgi fried rice, and the fried rice itself, was perfect!"
Bonchon is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Boba Silog
1112 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 101, Woodward Park
Boba Silog is a Filipino spot, offering a variety of organic milk teas, smoothies and specialty drinks like the Kopi-Kopi -- an iced mocha beverage topped with an extra shot of espresso and coffee jelly.
Additional menu items include light snacks and breakfast treats such as chocolate Belgian waffles, wasabi fries and garlic fried rice. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a three-star rating out of 49 reviews on Yelp, Boba Silog is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Sinny S., who reviewed Boba Silog on Jan. 20, wrote, "Ordered their fried chicken and baby back ribs, lumpia and a strawberry honey lemonade tea. I would give the drink four stars and the plates two stars only. The place is trendy, but hard to get through people when they get busy."
"Their adobo silog was delicious!" added Yelper Rocky B. "Tender and not dry, unlike the adobo I've tried from Jowli's or Island Pacific. It's all made fresh, thankfully. The service was fast and friendly, and they do offer stamp cards, so remember to ask for one."
Boba Silog is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Toshiko Ramen and Sushi Bar
1112 Fulton St., Central
Toshiko Ramen and Sushi Bar is a Japanese restaurant newly arrived in Downtown Fresno that comes courtesy of chef David Valenzuela, the Business Journal reports, along with owners Horace and Hiromi Steward.
Come try one of the eatery's signature sushi rolls, or enjoy a unique ramen bowl like the tonkatsu tonkotsu ramen made with pork marrow broth, softboiled egg, black garlic and more. (See the full menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Toshiko Ramen and Sushi Bar, which currently holds four stars out of 54 reviews on the site.
Yelper Sandra T., who was one of the first users to visit Toshiko Ramen and Sushi Bar on Jan. 21, wrote, "Great food, good service and nice atmosphere. The spicy tuna roll was the best we've been able to find in a couple of years!"
"Definitely a place to check out if you like ramen!" shared Yelper Tyler P. "I got the seafood ramen and it was spicy and delicious! A great portion of seafood in it as well."
Toshiko Ramen and Sushi Bar is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)