Food & Drink

National Donut Day 2019: Free doughnuts and other sweet deals available Friday

For doughnut fans, one of the sweetest ways to end the week is a free doughnut.

In honor of National Doughnut Day, companies around the country are offering doughnut deals, steals and contests on Friday, June 7:

Dunkin' Donuts is offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations.


Krispy Kreme is not only giving away doughnuts, they have a goal: 1 million free doughtnuts given out. If they reach that goal, they'll do another giveaway with a new flavor that, they teased is, "out of this world."



Shipley Do-Nuts is offering customers a free glazed donut with any purchase, from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 7.


Duck Donuts is offering each customer a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut.





Entenmann's is giving it all away to one lucky fan. Enter the company's fan flavor challenge by creating your own flavor, and you could win $5,000 and a one-year supply of donuts.



Walmart: The superstore is getting in on the Donut Day fun, too, giving away up to 1.2 million doughnuts. Head to the bakery section of any Walmart Supercenter for your free treat. Limit one per person while supplies last.

These deals and promotions are subject to change, and restrictions apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidayfree foodfree stuffinstagram storiesu.s. & worldkrispy kremewalmartdunkin' donutsdonuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News