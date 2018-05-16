Fresno's 5 best spots for affordable sandwiches

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich spots in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew
Photo: Bethany H./Yelp
Is a hot dog a sandwich? Even if it's not, Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew would top the list with its copious sandwich options. Located at 88 E. Shaw Ave. in Hoover, it offers craft beer to go with its sausages and sandwiches, and is the highest-rated low-priced sandwich spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 617 reviews on Yelp.
Customers praise the garlic fries; the Lucky Luciano Italian sausage with marinara, grilled peppers and onions, and mozzarella cheese; and the Clucking Cowboy breaded chicken sandwich with bacon, grilled onions, barbecue sauce and cheddar.
2. Sam's Italian Deli & Market
Photo: Nessa C./Yelp
Next up is Mclane's Sam's Italian Deli & Market, situated at 2415 N. First St. With 4.5 stars out of 531 reviews on Yelp, the mom-and-pop deli has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced sandwich option. Diners can build their own sandwiches, or choose from pre-selected options like the Sam's Special with ham, turkey, mortadella, dry salami and jack cheese.
3. Mike's Grill
Photo: John D./Yelp
Hoover's Mike's Grill, located at 6642 N. Cedar Ave., is another top choice that bills itself as "the best tri-tip in Fresno." Yelpers seem to agree, giving the budget-friendly barbecue and sandwich joint 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews.
Sandwiches on offer at Mike's include the regular or jumbo tri-tip sandwich on a garlic toast French roll, and the pulled pork on a garlic buttered French roll with barbecue sauce and coleslaw.
4. Geno's Sandwiches & Salads
Photo: Rigs R./Yelp
Over in Bullard, check out Geno's Sandwiches & Salads, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp. Its hot pastrami and Swiss sandwich is much-beloved by reviewers. Dig in at the spot to score sandwiches and salads by heading over to 1615 E. Ashlan Ave.
5. Piemonte's Italian Delicatessen
Photo: John W./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Piemonte's Italian Delicatessen, a longtime Tower District landmark with 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews. Yelpers single out the Piemonte's Special and the Aircraft Special -- both with salami, mortadella and provolone -- for praise. Stop by 616 E. Olive Ave. to hit up this classic Italian deli next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.