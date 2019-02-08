FOOD & DRINK

Fresno's week on Twitter: Sports, zoo news and what the weather wasn't

By Hoodline
It's official: Memorial junior Jalen Green is a sensation on and off the court. Just see KMPH's Nick King's video.

Like Green himself, this was a hit on local social media, with King's tweet becoming one of the most-liked and -shared among Fresno's Twitter users -- 227 local retweets, favorites, quotes and replies as of this writing. But tweets from people in the city -- more than 196,000 posted between January 28 and February 3 -- ran the gamut from local sports to a music festival t a new addition to the zoo.

It can be hard to make sense of the sometimes chaotic stream of information on Twitter, so Hoodline analyzed data from Fresno's Twitter users to identify which local events, issues and curiosities got people most interested last week.

The release of the Grizzly Fest lineup also topped local Twitter, with more than 120 interactions from users in Fresno. That's coming up May 4-5.


A report on the as-yet-unnamed white rhino calf born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo drew more than 100 local retweets, quotes, favorites and replies. Two days after the tweet below, the zoo made another announcement: It's a boy!


What else captured your attention on Twitter last week?

The upcoming Fresno State softball season, which starts with a tough opener.


There was this barnburner of a game between Clovis East and Clovis West.


And finally, there was the polar vortex that gripped the Upper Midwest -- specifically, the Valley's collective relief that it wasn't happening here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Bollywood Indian Street Food opens its doors in Northeast Fresno
Bollywood Indian Street Food opens its doors in Northeast Fresno
Haagen-Dazs: Boozy ice cream is coming your way
Happy Pizza Day!
Happy National Bagel Day!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Snowy roads cause spinouts; CHP urges drivers to travel prepared
Disabled American Veterans Charities opens second thrift store
144th Fighter Wing under scrutiny for alleged sexual misconduct
Bakersfield mother dies trying to save children in house fire
Fresno High names baseball field after long-time coach Ken Papi
Drunk driver kept 3-year-old in lap during 6-mile chase, deputies say
Man hit and killed by train in Merced
Huskies enter neighbors' home through doggy door, kill family's dogs
Show More
1 dead in plane crash on Mount Diablo, according to fire officials
Avoid driving up to mountain communities during upcoming storm: Officials
Is Mendota the worst place to live? Residents say that's a distorted view
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
Boy's chemo medication stolen from front porch
More News