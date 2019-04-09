Food & Drink

Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away 300 free cakes Tuesday

Nothing Bundt Cakes is saying 'thank you' on Tuesday with free confetti cake!

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a nationwide bakery chain with locations in the Triangle, is celebrating the opening of its 300th location by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets.

The celebration will be quick. It starts at 3 p.m. (local time) at all 300 bakeries.

The giveaway will last for 300 seconds (or until the bakery gives away 300 Confetti Bundtlets).

The recipients are being asked to then post their free treat on social media

"We're so thankful to be opening our 300th bakery soon! We couldn't have done it without you, our guests. As a token of our appreciation, we're giving out free Confetti Bundtlets nationwide for 300 seconds. Stop by your local bakery on 4/9 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate with us. Share the joy with #ThankYouFor300."

Nothing Bundt Cakes has locations in Durham, north Raleigh and Morrisville.
