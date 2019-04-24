Food & Drink

Here are Fresno's top 4 Armenian spots

Looking for a sublime Armenian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Armenian spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.


1. Diana's




Topping the list is Diana's, located at 3050 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 106 in Northwest Fresno. The Persian/Iranian, Armenian and Mediterranean spot is the highest rated Armenian restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 322 reviews on Yelp.

2. Noah's Ark Restaurant And Bakery




Next up is Northeast Fresno's Noah's Ark Restaurant and Bakery, situated at 783 E. Barstow Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean, Armenian and Greek spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Nina's Bakery




Northwest Fresno's Nina's Bakery, located at 7054 N. West Ave., is another top choice. Yelpers give the Armenian and Mediterranean spot 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews.

4. GG's Food Factory





GG's Food Factory, a food truck and Armenian and Mediterranean spot in Southwest Fresno, is another much-loved go-to spot. With 4.5 stars out of 20 Yelp reviews, head over to 2701 E. Jensen Ave. to see for yourself.
---

