Here are Fresno's top 4 Armenian spots

Looking for a sublime Armenian meal near you?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Armenian spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.Topping the list is Diana's , located at 3050 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 106 in Northwest Fresno. The Persian/Iranian, Armenian and Mediterranean spot is the highest rated Armenian restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 322 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Northeast Fresno's Noah's Ark Restaurant and Bakery , situated at 783 E. Barstow Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean, Armenian and Greek spot has proven to be a local favorite.Northwest Fresno's Nina's Bakery , located at 7054 N. West Ave., is another top choice. Yelpers give the Armenian and Mediterranean spot 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews. GG's Food Factory , a food truck and Armenian and Mediterranean spot in Southwest Fresno, is another much-loved go-to spot. With 4.5 stars out of 20 Yelp reviews, head over to 2701 E. Jensen Ave. to see for yourself.---