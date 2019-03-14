Food & Drink

Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Tulare

Wayback Burgers. | Photo: Lorenzo G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the newest businesses to open in Tulare? From burger spots to a specialty store, read on for the newest businesses to make their debut around town.

The Habit Burger Grill





Photo: Jules L./Yelp

The Habit Burger Grill is a spot to score chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and salads that's located at 969 E. Prosperity Ave. The new addition of the national fast-food chain features popular favorites like the original double char cheeseburger with fries and the Golden Fried Chicken sandwich topped with red pepper sauce and pickles. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Turner's Outdoorsman




Photo: Turner's Outdoorsman/Yelp

Stroll past 981 E. Prosperity Ave. and you'll find Turner's Outdoorsman, a new specialty store with additional locations situated throughout California. Expect to find an array of outdoor gear and fishing supplies, along with archery accessories, clothing and more. (You can view the full online shop here.)

Wayback Burgers





Photo: ray r./Yelp

Wayback Burgers is a new spot to score classic American eats that's located at 505 E. Tulare Ave. The popular burger joint -- with additional outposts located from coast to coast -- offers signature burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs and hand-dipped milkshakes.

Come try favorites like the Rodeo burger with barbecue sauce, onion rings and cheddar cheese; or build-your-own frankfurter with toppings like mushrooms, chipotle mayo and pickles. (See the full menu here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
