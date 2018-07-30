FOOD & DRINK

Madera's top 4 delis for crave-worthy subs

Full-O Bull. | Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best subs in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Madera, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Full-O Bull



Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp

Topping the list is the Madera outpost of popular Fresno chain Full-O Bull. Located at 1930 Howard Road, Suite L, it is the highest rated deli in Madera, boasting 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

Reviewers love its hot and cold sandwiches like the tri-tip and mushroom steak sandwich, as well as house-made sides such as beer-battered french fries and potato salad.

2. Sub Shop & Deli



Photo: Gabriel R./Yelp

Next up is Sub Shop & Deli, situated at 1301 W. Olive Ave., Suite D. With 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, the deli has proven to be a local favorite for its tasty sandwiches, good service and policy of including a free cookie with each order, as well as for its house-made cakes, sold by the slice and whole.

3. Deli Delicious



Photo: Maiyer V./Yelp

Deli Delicious, located at 2380 Cleveland Ave., Suite 6, is another top choice. Yelpers give this location of the popular Fresno-based deli chain four stars out of 35 reviews for its friendly service, large selection of sandwich options and house-grilled tri-tip.

4. Chase's Chop Shop



Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Chase's Chop Shop, a combined butcher and deli that has earned four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. You can find the family-owned joint's Bloody Mary Tri-Tip sandwich, served with spinach, roasted red peppers and blue cheese, at 412 W. Olive Ave.
