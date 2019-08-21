pay it forward

McDonald's wants you to 'pay it forward' with new McCafé card giveaway

CHICAGO -- If you're looking for some good karma to share, McDonald's may be able to help.

Tuesday, the burger chain announced it will be giving away 500 "McCafé It Forward" cards.

The chain said the cards will first go to people who are known for their community service.

But it doesn't end there.

Starting Wednesday Aug. 21, anyone with the card can get a free cup of coffee at any McDonald's location.

The chain then wants those customers to pass the cards around their community as a way to "pay it forward".

The company said the cards will be good for three days.

The giveaway is in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the McCafé brand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'ssocietygiftsu.s. & worldpay it forwardbe kindcoffee
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PAY IT FORWARD
Carpenter leaves life-changing gift for 33 poor, hardworking students
9-year-old pays off lunch debt for his entire third grade class
Store owner helps shoplifter in need instead of calling 911
VIDEO: Pitcher pays off parents' debt for Christmas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
Serial robber accused of carjacking, robbing fast-food restaurants in Fresno
Mother of 3 has long road to recovery after horrific crash
Alert of unsubstantiated threat at Fresno City has students wanting transparency from police
Family mourns sisters killed in Madera County crash
2 arrested for marijuana grow laced with dangerous chemicals
Civil rights activist among several arrested during protest in Fresno
Show More
Memorial to be held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
What to know about blue-green algae before heading to CA lakes
Road shut down as crews respond to gas leak in southeast Fresno
Lemoore set to move forward with two cannabis dispensaries
More TOP STORIES News